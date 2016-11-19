BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Montana officials hope it’s not too late to contain invasive mussels found for the first time in the Northwest.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2fNFeAG) state Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced Nov. 8 that larvae was discovered in the Tiber Reservoir.

Fisheries division administrator Eileen Ryce said the good news is that the detection system worked.

Northwestern states have been working to block quagga and zebra mussels from invading waterways.

The tiny mussels can spread quickly, clog pipes and obstruct beaches.

Officials from Northwestern states and three Canadian provinces discussed the issue at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s recent annual event.

The group took part in developing a plan in 2015 to help contain invasive mussels, which are typically spread by boats.

Officials are looking to get funding for prevention efforts.