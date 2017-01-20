PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All lanes of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River have reopened.
The stretch of highway in the Columbia River Gorge had been closed since Tuesday because of snow and ice.
Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday morning that the road is safe, but motorists should still use caution.
The Historic Columbia River Highway remains closed.
