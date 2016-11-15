WASHINGTON (AP) — The potential awkwardness surrounding the transition from Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration to one led by Republican President-elect Donald Trump has prompted the internet to imagine some amusing chats between Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the memes includes a picture of Biden clutching Obama’s hand in the Oval Office. The imagined conversation has Biden pleading with Obama, “don’t leave me with them.” Another joke has Biden asking Obama if he could put whoopee cushions under the chairs before Trump’s arrival at The White House. Another meme shows Biden looking at a computer, musing how he can throw everyone off “the White House Netflix account.”

Biden has been a frequent target for jokes among late night comics and satire publications like The Onion during his time in office.