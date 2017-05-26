Nation & World Interior Ministry says 18 people killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan Originally published May 26, 2017 at 11:28 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Interior Ministry says 18 people killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryBob Myers’ care for people goes long way as Warriors GM
