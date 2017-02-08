LIMA, Ohio (AP) — An interim sheriff in Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed.
Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.
Everett was a deputy in the sheriff’s office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for Sam Crish.
Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after he acknowledged having received treatment for a gambling addiction.
The Lima (LY’-muh) News (http://bit.ly/2kHNs0c ) reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff’s office as a deputy and that he was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.
Information from: The Lima News, http://www.limanews.com
