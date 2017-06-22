Exondys 51 may be the first drug capable of treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but it costs more than $1 million a year and it’s still unclear if it works.

Nolan and Jack Willis, twins from upstate New York, and 10 other boys took part in a clinical trial that led to the approval last fall of the very first drug to treat their rare, deadly muscle disease.

The Willis boys are again test cases as a different type of medical question comes to the fore: whether insurers will cover the controversial drug, Exondys 51, which can cost more than $1 million a year even though it’s still unclear if it works.

The boys’ insurer, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, refused to cover the cost of the drug because the twins, who are 15, can no longer walk. Their disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, overwhelmingly affects boys and causes muscles to deteriorate, killing many of them by the end of their 20s.

“I’m cycling between rage and just sadness,” their mother, Alison Willis Hoke, said recently, on the day she learned that an appeal for coverage had been denied. For now, the company that sells the drug, Sarepta Therapeutics, is covering the treatment’s costs, but Hoke does not know how long that will last.

The desperation in Hoke’s voice reflects a sobering reality for families of boys with the disease since their elation last fall over the drug’s approval. Because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) overruled its own experts — who weren’t convinced the Exondys 51 had shown sufficiently good results — and gave the drug conditional approval, many insurers are declining to cover it or are imposing severe restrictions that render patients ineligible.

The story of Exondys 51 raises complex and emotionally charged questions about what happens when the FDA approves an expensive drug based on a lower bar of proof. In practice, health insurers have taken over as gatekeeper in determining who will get the drug.

Disputes like the one over the Duchenne drug are likely to become more commonplace in the coming months. A federal law, passed this past year, directs the agency to remove barriers to approving drugs and medical devices, and its new commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, has called on the FDA to be more lenient, especially when it comes to rare pediatric diseases.

While insurers once covered drugs for rare diseases as a matter of course, that may be changing now that a wave of expensive drugs has reached the market. The pharmaceutical industry has been in hot pursuit of an increasingly enticing demographic target: An estimated 30 million people in the United States — about 10 percent of the population — are living with one of roughly 7,000 rare diseases.

The agency’s approval of Exondys 51, though, prompted a rebellion among some insurers, which are refusing to play along and saying they are concerned about the cumulative impact of such breathtakingly expensive drugs on health-care costs. Anthem, one of the nation’s largest insurers, calls Exondys 51 “investigational” because the FDA reserved the right to withdraw it from the market if future clinical trials fail to show it works.

Another insurer, Premera Blue Cross, went so far as to tie coverage to an invasive procedure — a muscle biopsy — but then rescinded the requirement.

“I’m reading a lot of denial letters,” said Christine McSherry, who until recently served as executive director of the Jett Foundation, an advocacy group that guides families through the insurance-appeal process. Her insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is covering the drug for her son, Jett, through April. “It’s very disheartening to have worked that hard, and to have sacrificed that much, and to now have to battle the insurance companies.”

The drug’s high cost is driving the resistance. While the drug manufacturer, Sarepta, has said Exondys 51 costs about $300,000 a year per child, the price, based on a child’s weight, can be much higher. For the dozen boys in the main clinical trial, the average list price would be more than double Sarepta’s quote — $750,000 each, according to an analysis by the drug-benefit firm Prime Therapeutics.

“I think a lot of the advocates in this space maybe thought that getting a drug on the market was the goal of their advocacy,” said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard University who voted against the drug’s approval as part of an FDA advisory committee. “The goal of the advocacy should have been getting a product on the market, and making sure that it’s available at a reasonable cost.”

The agency’s acceptance of Exondys 51, also known as eteplirsen, followed a highly polished, passionate campaign by patient advocates. Dr. Robert Califf, a former FDA commissioner, ignored the agency’s career experts who viewed the drug as little more than a “scientifically elegant placebo.”

The conditional green light granted to Exondys 51 is part of an accelerated pathway that allows the agency to clear much-needed drugs based on early, if inconclusive, evidence of efficacy.

Until then, there was no approved treatment for boys with Duchenne. Exondys 51 may be helping protect muscle cells from deterioration by producing a form of dystrophin, a protein largely lacking in those with the genetic mutation. The boys typically need wheelchairs by their teenage years, and their hearts and lungs eventually give out. Between 9,000 and 12,000 people are estimated to be living with Duchenne in the United States; about 13 percent have the genetic mutation receptive to the new drug.

Skeptics argued that the small clinical trials did not demonstrate meaningful improvement, showing just a minuscule increase in dystrophin. But others, including parents of boys on the drug, insist it is working — or at the very least, that it can’t hurt to try.

“It makes me feel like I have a chance to live longer than I thought I would,” said Patrick Denger, 22, who has been receiving weekly infusions since December. His costs were covered until his father got a new job and the family switched to Aetna, which has said it won’t pay because he is too old and cannot walk.

Denger’s treatment is being paid for by Sarepta while he appeals; a spokesman for Aetna noted that he can pursue two levels of appeals and can opt to have his case externally reviewed.

He believes his condition has stabilized, affording him the luxury of contemplating a future. Denger, who uses a wheelchair, drives his own van and works part time at a supermarket doing administrative work. He recently graduated from the University of New England, near his home in Biddeford, Maine.

In addition to Anthem, Express Scripts, which manages the drug benefits for insurers and large employers, excluded the medication from its national coverage list. Other insurers, including UnitedHealth, Aetna and Humana, will cover it only under limited circumstances: if the boy is younger than 14, for example, or can walk a certain distance. After six months, in many cases, the insurers require evidence that the drug appears to be working.

Whether Exondys 51 can indeed give boys more years to grow up remains an unknown. Sarepta has a lot riding on the drug. It is the biotech’s only approved product, and the company must prove to investors that sales will be enough to finance a pipeline of drugs that could treat a wider range of boys with Duchenne.

Perhaps that’s why Sarepta’s executives have claimed in statements that the average price for Exondys 51 is $300,000 per patient per year.

“That’s not accurate,” said David Lassen, the chief clinical officer at Prime Therapeutics, which manages the drug plans for more than 20 million Americans. “Based on just the few claims that we’ve evaluated, we think that’s low.” He cited a range from $750,000 to $1.5 million a year, far greater than breakthrough drugs like, for instance, cystic-fibrosis treatments sold by Vertex that cost more than $250,000 a year.

Sarepta contends that the $300,000 estimate is a net price, accounting for discounts to insurers and the fact that not everyone will follow the weekly regimen. It also includes the assumption that younger boys who weigh less will begin taking the drug.

“What we have seen is that for some of the older, sicker boys who have been using it, the price is more,” said Dr. Ed Kaye, the chief executive of Sarepta.

Many Duchenne parents worry that insurers will balk if other costly drugs are approved to complement the treatment from Exondys 51. Already, they are reeling from the decision by PTC Therapeutics to price a once-cheap steroid, deflazacort, at about $35,000 a year. Many families had been importing it for about $1,600 a year.

“We need something to stop as much progression as possible, until something better can come along,” said Michelle Lessner-Gonzales, whose 14-year-old son, Nicolas Gonzales, is waiting for the Illinois Medicaid program to decide how it will cover Exondys 51. In the meantime, her son is losing his ability to walk, a common prerequisite for coverage.

Brian Denger, Patrick’s father, said he had hoped for more when Exondys 51 arrived as a treatment. He lost another son, Matthew, to Duchenne in 2013, at age 20.

“I just believed that it was going to be more celebratory,” he said. “And we’re back to the point where it seems like we’re fighting again.”