LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) — Police officials say a Montana resort’s insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.

Two of those people are in critical condition from Saturday’s accident at a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.

Witness Leslie Dillon says dozens of people gathered on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake after the service ended when the 10-foot high structure fell.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says his department won’t investigate the collapse because there wasn’t a crime. He says that the cause will be determined by the insurance investigator.

The injured were treated at five area hospitals. Kalspell Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Allison Meilicke says one of the two patients in critical condition was transported to a hospital in Seattle.