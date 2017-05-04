LIVONIA, Mich. — Police say a Detroit-area firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.
Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells MLive.com that the man was shot Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.
Nenciarini says the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he “pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round.”
A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The instructor has not been arrested but could face charges in the shooting.
___
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.