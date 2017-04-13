OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a new memo to ban non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina because he says that the state’s repeal of its so-called “bathroom bill” is still allowing discrimination against gay, lesbian or transgender people.
Inslee’s memo, signed Thursday, notes that governor’s original ban from last year expired following the repeal of a law that prohibited cities and counties from passing measures protecting people based on sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations. The law was spurred by a Charlotte ordinance that allowed transgender people to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
Inslee says North Carolina’s replacement legislation continues to pre-empt nondiscriminatory ordinances passed by local governments and clarified that sexual orientation and identity are not protected classes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.