CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An insanity defense is planned for a central Indiana woman who admitted fatally stabbing her young son and daughter.
Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee dead.
Her lawyer recently made a request about the planned defense. A mental evaluation must be completed this month. A competency hearing is set for Aug. 7.
Court documents say Worley told police she used a combat knife to kill the children and stab herself because she didn’t want her husband to take their children.
Most Read Stories
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting
Her husband, Jason Worley, had filed for divorce. He told officers he was asleep downstairs when his wife attacked their children.