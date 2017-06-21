EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards during an escape from a prison bus last week face charges including murder.

Multiple news outlets report that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose appeared in Putnam County Superior Court on Wednesday. A judge told them they’re charged with two counts of murder and one count each of felony escape and motor vehicle hijacking.

The judge declined to set bond.

The two men are accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in the bus on state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, on June 13 as they were being moved from one prison to another. Authorities say they then carjacked a driver and fled in the stolen car.

They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.