BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 71-year-old prisoner who was a juvenile when he killed a sheriff’s deputy in 1963 will get parole consideration.
District Judge Richard D. Anderson resentenced Henry Montgomery in a Baton Rouge courtroom Wednesday.
Montgomery had appealed his life-without-parole sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court ruled in Montgomery’s favor in January 2016, finding that the court’s 2012 ruling against automatic juvenile life-without-parole sentences should be applied retroactively.
Because of the court’s decision, the Louisiana Legislature this month changed the law to give some inmates who committed murder as teenagers a chance for parole after 25 years.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Montgomery fatally shot Deputy Charles Hurt in a Baton Rouge park in 1963. Anderson said Montgomery has been a “model prisoner” since then.