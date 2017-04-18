CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who has spent 23 years in an Ohio prison for his girlfriend’s slaying but maintains his innocence could be released soon after the new county prosecutor in Cleveland asked a court to vacate his conviction.
Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutors asked that 59-year-old Evin King be granted bail while they further investigate. Prosecutors say advances in DNA testing and understanding forensic evidence have called into question the theory of the crime that prosecutors presented at King’s trial in 1995.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2pNNwwH ) reports King learned about the development in a phone call from the Ohio Innocence Project, which has represented him in appeals. In video of the call, King says he knew such a day would come eventually.
His girlfriend, Crystal Hudson, was strangled and found in her closet in 1994.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
