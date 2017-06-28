NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say an inmate was killed and an officer wounded after the prisoner attacked one of his escorts inside a Tennessee clinic.
Nashville police told The Tennessean that two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to a medical clinic when he grabbed a deputy’s gun and fired. Police said one deputy was critically injured and the other returned fire.
The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened inside the medical office complex building.
Robertson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Martin said the nature of the officer’s injuries isn’t yet known.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
No names or other details were immediately available.