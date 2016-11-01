MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of a black man fatally shot by a police officer in a suburban Milwaukee park alleges in an injury claim notice that there’s no evidence that he threatened the officer with a handgun before he was killed.

Jay Anderson Jr. was shot June 23 while sitting in a car in Madison Park. Authorities have said the Wauwatosa police officer who shot him, Joseph Mensah, feared for his safety after seeing a handgun in the vehicle.

The claim filed Monday alleges squad dashcam video shows Anderson putting his hands in the air, then his hands and head droop down before he is fatally shot.

Wauwatosa City Attorney Alan Kesner says he hasn’t seen the notice of injury, which precedes a possible lawsuit.