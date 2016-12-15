AVON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana teen has inspired more than 1,000 people to donate by continuing to work at Chick-fil-A in order to raise money for the homeless, even after a car accident left him wearing a sling and a neck brace.

Cameron Nelson says he spotted Jakeem Tyler working as a cashier at the Chick-fil-A in Avon, Indiana. He wrote on Facebook that Tyler told him he was continuing to work because he needs the money and also wants to help feed the homeless for Christmas. Nelson launched an online fundraiser that, as of Thursday morning, had brought in more than $27,000 from nearly 1,100 donors.

Tyler tells WISH-TV (http://bit.ly/2hxXTEx ) he’ll use the money to help pay for food and clothing for the homeless.