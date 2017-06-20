ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a seriously injured man was found alive two days after a car crash in a secluded area that killed another man but went unnoticed.
State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2swsXYo ) in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County on June 14. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.
It went unnoticed until Friday, when a resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.
The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.
A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com