AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has testified that he’s sincere in his “Infowars” commentary but acknowledges he also uses satire and comedy on his show.
His testimony Wednesday in his child custody case stands in contrast to comments by his lawyer who last week argued that Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona.
The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2oOuQ2o ) that Jones discounted any suggestion that he’s “playing a trick on the public” with his on-air persona.
He’s scheduled to return to the stand Thursday. His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, is seeking sole or joint custody of their three children.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.