HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — An infant was hospitalized in St. Louis Thursday after being pulled alive from a car that rolled into an Illinois lake.

Police said the baby was the only occupant found in the car found in Silver Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday in Highland, Illinois, about 30 miles east of St. Louis. Emergency workers performed CPR before the child was flown to St. Louis. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

Though no one else was found in the car, the Illinois Department of Conservation was searching the water. Fire Department Capt. Brad Menz said the car appeared to have rolled down a hillside into the lake near Illinois Route 143.

Police were trying to untangle whether the case was related to a fatal house fire in nearby Glen Carbon, Illinois. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, not long before the car was found. One adult died in the fire but six children, siblings ranging from very young to teenagers, escaped, Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said. Two of them ran to a nearby Walmart for help.

The Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2mxUdly ) cited property records showing the burned house belonged to Cristy Lynn Campbell. Glen Carbon police issued an advisory describing her as a “person of interest” and “possibly endangered,” but the advisory did not say if she was being sought in connection with the fire, the vehicle in the lake, or both.