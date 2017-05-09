BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts indoor automobile auction will reopen for the first time since an SUV accelerated and killed three people.
LynnWay Auto Auction said in a statement Tuesday that a private prayer service will be held before the auction at the Billerica (bihl-RIH’-kuh) facility on Wednesday.
Nine people were injured on May 3 when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control, striking people before crashing through a wall.
Authorities said Brenda Lopez and Pantaleon Santos, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene. Leezandra Aponte, of Lowell, died after being taken to the hospital after the crash.
Investigators don’t believe the crash was intentional.
LynnWay President Jim Lamb said Friday that the employee in his 70s who was behind the wheel had a suspended license.
