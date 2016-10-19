JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s parliament has ratified the Paris climate change agreement, obligating one of the world’s biggest polluters to limit its carbon emissions.

All 10 political parties in Indonesia’s parliament agreed Wednesday to endorse the agreement, paving the way for it to become part of the country’s laws.

The deal aims to curb the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to keep global temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Indonesia signed the agreement on April 22 in New York. The deal comes into effect Nov. 4 after the threshold of ratification by 55 countries representing at least 55 percent of global emissions was passed early this month.