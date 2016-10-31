JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four bodies were recovered Tuesday from the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed in Indonesia’s remote, mountainous Papua province a day earlier, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said.

The wreckage was found on terrain at an elevation of about 12,000 feet (3,660 meters) in the Jayawijaya area, said Henry Bambang Soelistyo, chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

The Canadian-made DHC4 Turbo Caribou PK-SWW plane had been delivering construction materials when it disappeared Monday.

It had four people on board, including its two pilots. Soelistyo said authorities are working to identify the bodies.

The search efforts had been disrupted by poor weather.

Much of Papua, which is the easternmost part of the Indonesian archipelago, is covered with impenetrable jungles and mountains. In the past, some planes that have crashed there have never been found.