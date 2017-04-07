LAMONGAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested three suspected Islamic militants who were planning to attack a police station in East Java.
National Police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said one of the men captured Friday, Zainal Anshori, was the leader in East Java of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network of Indonesian extremists that claims allegiance to the Islamic State group.
Amar said the network was planning to attack a police station in East Java’s Lamongan district next week.
The network formed in 2015 and is led from prison by radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman.
Muslim-majority Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since the 2002 Bali bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals that killed 202 people. A new threat has emerged in the past several years from IS sympathizers.
