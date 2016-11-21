Share story

The Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have warned conservative Muslim groups from holding a rally next month that they believe will have a hidden agenda of treason against the government.

The rally is planned in the capital on Dec. 2 to demand the arrest of Jakarta’s minority-Christian governor for alleged blasphemy.

National police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian and military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo said at a news conference Monday they have received credible information about the possibility of treason behind the planned rally.

Karnavian revealed the plan would mobilize protesters to occupy the Parliament building as a pressure tactic to topple President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The accusation of blasphemy against Jakarta governor and Widodo ally Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama has galvanized the president’s political opponents and given Muslim hard-liners a national stage.

The Associated Press