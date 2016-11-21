JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have warned conservative Muslim groups from holding a rally next month that they believe will have a hidden agenda of treason against the government.
The rally is planned in the capital on Dec. 2 to demand the arrest of Jakarta’s minority-Christian governor for alleged blasphemy.
National police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian and military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo said at a news conference Monday they have received credible information about the possibility of treason behind the planned rally.
Karnavian revealed the plan would mobilize protesters to occupy the Parliament building as a pressure tactic to topple President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration.
The accusation of blasphemy against Jakarta governor and Widodo ally Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama has galvanized the president’s political opponents and given Muslim hard-liners a national stage.
