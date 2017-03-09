BALI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced a former Reuters war correspondent to seven months in prison for possessing hashish.
The sentence announced in Bali on Thursday was less than the one-year prison term sought by prosecutors.
British national David Fox was arrested Oct. 8 along with Australian Giuseppe Serafino on the tourist island, where police confiscated a total of 10.09 grams (0.36 ounces) of hashish from Fox’s clothing and house.
Fox, 55, worked for Reuters for 20 years but was fired in 2011 for making an off-color remark in an instant-messaging system while covering the 2011 Japan tsunami and nuclear reactor meltdowns.
He told Indonesian police he used the drug to overcome stress caused by covering conflicts.
