JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian government says it will take strong action in response to the destruction of coral reefs by a cruise ship at a popular tourist destination.
A senior official of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Arif Havas Oegroseno, said Tuesday that a task force has been established to deal with both civil and criminal aspects of the issue.
The 4,200-ton Bahama-flagged M.V. Caledonian Sky entered the waters of Radja Ampat in West Papua province on March 4 after visiting surrounding islands for bird watching and art performances.
When it started to sail to Bitung it ran aground on coral reefs in the region.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
A preliminary investigation found that the ship destroyed about 1,600 square meters (17,200 square feet) of coral in the heart of Radja Ampat.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.