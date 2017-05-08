JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top security minister says the government will take legal measures to dissolve a hard-line Islamic group that favors a global caliphate for Muslim nations.

Wiranto, who goes by one name, announced the action against Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia in a brief meeting with reporters.

He said Monday that the “activities of HTI are strongly indicated to be running against Pancasila (Indonesia’s pluralistic state ideology) and the constitution.”

The move comes after the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was shaken by massive protests by conservative Muslim groups against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta.

Wiranto says, “the activities of HTI have clearly caused conflict in society” and threaten the integrity of the state.

Hizbut was one of several hard-line groups behind the protests.