JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are searching for scores of inmates who escaped from an overcrowded prison on Sumatra island.

Justice and Human Rights Ministry official Wayan Dusak said hundreds of policemen and soldiers were deployed Friday near Sialang Bungkuk prison to blockade roads to other provinces.

He said the escape occurred when prisoners were let out of their cells to take part in Friday prayers and overwhelmed the six guards on duty.