JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A man with an Islamic State group symbol was shot Thursday after attacking police on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta with a machete, police said.

Jakarta police spokesman Awi Setiyono said three officers including a local police chief were injured and the attacker was shot in the leg to disable him. He is now in police custody.

Footage broadcast on TVOne showed the man limping around a busy city road carrying weapons including what appeared to be a pipe bomb. At one point, the footage showed him running toward an officer.

Police were monitoring a protest when the attack occurred Thursday morning in the satellite city of Tangerang.

The attacker, Sultan Azianzah, 21, was unemployed and a member of Daulah Islam, a hardline group in Ciamis in West Java province, said Setiyono.

Police seized a knife, two machetes, pipe bombs and an IS sticker from him. They believe he traveled to greater Jakarta with the intention of attacking police, a frequent target of Islamic militants in Indonesia.

Local media reported that the attack unfolded after police intervened when the man tried to put an IS symbol on a police post.

Radical Islamic groups in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, have been weakened by a sustained security crackdown since the 2002 bombings on the tourist island of Bali.

But IS’s high profile attacks in the Middle East and Europe and the group’s online propaganda have helped to recruit a tiny minority of Indonesians to their cause, mostly teenagers and young adults. Experts say their capacity to mount successful attacks is still limited.