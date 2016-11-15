JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have named the minority Christian governor of the country’s capital as a suspect in a blasphemy investigation.

Earlier this month the capital Jakarta was rocked by a massive protest by conservative Muslims against the governor. One person died and dozens were injured in rioting.

Police said Wednesday that the popular governor, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, cannot leave the country while the investigation is being carried out.