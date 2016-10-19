JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court sentenced an Islamic militant to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a suicide bombing and gun attack in the capital Jakarta earlier this year.

The 23-year-old Dodi Suridi was captured a day after the Jan. 14 attack that killed eight people including four militants, who police said claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Judge Achmad Fauzi, who presided over the trial at the West Jakarta District Court, said Thursday that Suridi was guilty of violating Indonesia’s anti-terror law by preparing bombs used in the attack.