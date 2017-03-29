JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.
A six-minute video on the website of the Tribun Timur publication shows villagers slicing open the python’s carcass to reveal the legs and torso of the victim, named Akbar.
Junaedi, the secretary of Salubiro village in West Sulawesi province, told The Associated Press that villagers began searching for Akbar on Monday night after realizing he hadn’t returned from his palm oil crops.
Junaedi said Wednesday that the search party found scattered palm oil fruit, a picking tool and a boot, and then spotted the engorged python.
He said: “When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck. It seems he was attacked from behind.”
