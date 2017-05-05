JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of conservative Muslims took to the streets of the Indonesian capital to call for the jailing of its minority Christian governor who is on trial on charges of blaspheming the Quran.
At least several thousand white-robed protesters marched after Friday prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in central Jakarta until reaching the nearby Supreme Court building.
The protest comes just days before a district court announces its verdict in Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama’s blasphemy trial.
Some of the protesters held flags, banners and placards that said “Justice must be upheld” and “Ahok, the blasphemer of Islam, must be jailed.”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Judge orders lawyer for Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser to pay $5,000 for ethics violations
Prosecutors last month recommended a two-year suspended prison sentence for Ahok. The light sentencing demand followed his defeat by a Muslim candidate in a runoff election for Jakarta governor.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.