JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has deported more than 140 Chinese and Taiwanese suspects to China, where they are wanted for impersonating police and blackmailing businessmen and politicians in a scam said to have earned several hundred million dollars.
Immigration office spokesman Agung Sampurno said the 121 Chinese and 22 Taiwanese deported Thursday would face charges in China. He said they were handed over to Chinese officials and flown to China on two aircraft.
Indonesian police caught the mostly male suspects in a weekend raid of houses in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. Two suffered gunshot wounds to their legs while attempting to escape.
National police spokesman Rikwanto has said the scammers operated from Indonesia to avoid being tracked down at home and earned $450 million.
