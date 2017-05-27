Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has deported Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, whose trial and imprisonment on the tourist island of Bali mesmerized her homeland for more than a decade.

Corby was escorted by officials to a Virgin flight to Brisbane on Saturday.

Her 2004 arrest at age 27 after customs officers found 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of marijuana inside her boogie board bag sparked a media frenzy in Australia on par with America’s O.J. Simpson trial.

The drama was tailor-made for TV: an everyday Australian beach girl who had apparently fallen prey to corrupt officials in an Asian country viewed with distrust in Australia.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Corby’s insistence that the drugs were planted by baggage handlers was dismissed as lies by prosecutors. A court sentenced her to 20 years in prison, which was later reduced.

The Associated Press