JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police in Indonesia say three suspected Islamic militants have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the two suicide bombings that killed three police officers and injured 11 other people in the capital.
West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus says the suspects were captured early Friday in three places in Bandung, the capital of West Java province. Only their initials and aliases were given.
The Islamic State group has claimed it was responsible for the attack Wednesday that targeted police at a bus terminal in eastern Jakarta.
Police have identified the suicide bombers as Ichwanul Nurul Salam and Ahmad Sukri, both from West Java province.
The attack was the deadliest in Jakarta since a suicide and gun strike in January 2016 that left four civilians and four assailants dead.