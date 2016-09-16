COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted four former South Carolina police officers in its criminal investigations division on charges of coercing women into sex while on duty and ignoring cases.
The state Attorney General’s Office said in a news release that former Horry County police detective Troy Large used threats to get several victims in cases he was investigating to commit sexual acts. Large is charged with misconduct in officer and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors say Luke Green had a sexual relationship with an informant and sexual contact with a suspect during an arrest. Authorities say Darryl Williams and Todd Cox closed or made inactive cases without investigating them.
All three men are charged with misconduct in office.
None of the officers currently work for Horry County Police. It wasn’t known if they have lawyers.
This story has corrected the first name of the former Horry County detective indicted to Troy, not Tony.
