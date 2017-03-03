BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Baltimore detectives is charged in a sweeping federal indictment with stealing from people they falsely accused.

The indictment accuses seven officers on the department’s Gun Trace Task Force of detaining people under false pretenses and stealing money in amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000.

Because the men had an outsized crime-fighting role as members of the task force, their fingerprints are on many cases that have now been called into question.

At a detention hearing for two of the officers Thursday, prosecutors argued that witnesses in the case have been “terrified” of retribution from the officers and their colleagues, and that the community would be at risk if they were released.

Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward both pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Gallagher ordered both to remain jailed until trial.