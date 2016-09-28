NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has allowed an Italian marine to continue to stay in Italy while arbitration continues over the 2012 shooting deaths of two Indian fishermen in which two marines are implicated.

The court was ruling Wednesday on Massimiliano Latorre’s request to stay in his homeland while an arbitration court in The Hague, Netherlands, takes a decision over which country has jurisdiction in the matter.

India has accused Latorre and fellow marine Salvatore Girone of killing the two fishermen in Indian waters while they were assigned to anti-piracy duties aboard an Italian commercial ship. Italy says the marines thought the fishermen were pirates.

Latorre has been in Italy since 2014 for medical treatment after suffering a stroke in India. Girone was allowed to return to Italy in May.