INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Indianapolis woman with two counts of neglect after her 3-year-old son shot his 5-year-old sister in the head.

Twenty-three-year-old Asia Turentine was arrested Wednesday, a day after charges were filed against her in connection with the Dec. 31 shooting of D’Asia Turentine. The girl died three days later at an Indianapolis hospital.

An affidavit says the woman had a handgun in her purse that she laid on her bed in the master bedroom. It says she put the children in their bedroom for a nap, then fell asleep on a couch. She awoke to the sounds of a gunshot and a scream from her daughter.

The woman told detectives she thought the gun’s safety was engaged.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Turentine.