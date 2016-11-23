INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they arrested a woman after she told them she injected fecal matter into her son’s IV tube while he was hospitalized for leukemia.

The Indianapolis Star reports Wednesday (http://indy.st/2gCAv8F ) the woman faces charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court documents.

The documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children contacted police after the 15-year-old boy developed several infections and a nurse observed video surveillance of the mother injecting his IV bag with an unknown substance. Police say the mother told them she began injecting her son with fecal matter on Nov. 13 to get him moved from the intensive care unit to another hospital floor where she thought he would receive better treatment.

The newspaper did not identify the mother.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com