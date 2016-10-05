INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say one of the department’s district offices was struck by gunfire during an overnight shooting.
Northwest District Commander Michael Jefferson says “a few dozen shots” were fired at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s district headquarters on the city’s northwest side about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Jefferson tells WTHR-TV (http://bit.ly/2de90gl ) no injuries were reported but the building’s front was struck by at least a dozen bullets and at least two windows were damaged.
He says a supervisor who was inside the building heard the gunshots, alerted fellow officers to the shooting and then found bullet holes in the building.
WTHR reports witnesses told investigators they saw an SUV in the area around the time of the shooting.
Indianapolis police did not immediately return messages seeking an update on the shooting.
