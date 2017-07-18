INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.
Police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams says the teenager is being held Tuesday on preliminary murder charges at Indianapolis’ juvenile detention center.
Adams tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2u5OVUg ) that detectives believe the boy fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder on Sunday night during a robbery involving illegal drugs.
The men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Mayor Ed Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Do pedestrian push-to-walk buttons do anything? Here’s the answer
Adams says the juvenile suspect does not live at that apartment complex.