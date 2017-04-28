INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to killing three people over four days last spring in attacks that authorities say he justified by citing the horror movie, “The Purge.”
Marion County court records show 20-year-old Johnathan Cruz pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of murder. The plea agreement calls for Cruz to receive three consecutive prison sentences of life without parole. Prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty.
Cruz was charged with fatally shooting three men during attacks on the city’s east and north sides. Detectives say a witness told them Cruz confessed he’d been “purging” by shooting and robbing people, in a reference to the 2013 movie about legalizing all crime for one night each year.
Cruz’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
