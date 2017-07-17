DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.
Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing “very important” information that “will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for” in the unsolved double-murder case.
Fourteen-year-old Liberty German vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods.
Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying “down the hill.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
That evidence came from German’s cellphone.