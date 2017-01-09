FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a man has died after two sheriff’s deputies subdued him using stun guns.

Police say 34-year-old Jason Schmidt of Craigville died Sunday.

Schmidt was huffing aerosol dusting spray and was incoherent with shallow and labored breathing when Wells County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his home early Sunday.

Police say Schmidt became physically combative when they tried to take the aerosol can from him. One deputy fired his stun gun at Schmidt, but it was ineffective. Authorities say another deputy then fired his stun gun so Schmidt could be handcuffed.

Police say medics took Schmidt to a hospital for medical clearance before taking him to jail, but he died at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Craigville is about 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.