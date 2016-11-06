CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 25-year-old Indiana man was fatally shot by authorities after a road rage incident.
Police said Joshua Beal of Indianapolis was shot to death Saturday afternoon after failing to drop a gun when confronted by an off-duty officer and a police sergeant.
Beal’s sister, Cordney Boxley, says members of her family had left a South Side cemetery in a funeral caravan when a car cut off the vehicle she was driving and tried to do the same to her sister. She said people got out of their cars, and a melee followed.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says an off-duty officer was involved in the brawl, as was a police sergeant. He said both officers fired at Beal and will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days.
The shooting is under investigation.
