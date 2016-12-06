JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities in Florida want an Indiana man accused of kidnapping and killing his estranged wife returned to the state.
The FBI in Jacksonville released a criminal complaint Tuesday charging 58-year-old Jarvis Madison with kidnapping that resulted in death. He is being held in Indiana on an unrelated charge.
The FBI says 44-year-old Rachael Madison didn’t return from a jog Nov. 27 while staying with relatives in Ormond-by-the-Sea, which is near Daytona Beach. She’d been in Florida since Nov. 16. Investigators say Jarvis Madison called his wife’s relatives inquiring about her whereabouts and had threatened her aunt.
A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Jarvis Madison on Friday morning in Louisville, Kentucky. The FBI says further investigation led law enforcement to a remote area near Knoxville, Tennessee, where Rachael Madison’s remains were found that evening.
