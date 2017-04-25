Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a wounded police officer can’t sue a sporting goods store that sold a handgun that was later used to wound him.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2qa3LV5 ) the court on Monday dismissed Indianapolis Officer Dwayne Runnels’ lawsuit claiming damages against Indianapolis-based KS&E Sports and the store’s owner. Indiana law gives gun sellers significant immunity.

The lawsuit was filed after Runnels was wounded in a 2011 shootout during which Demetrious Martin was killed. The lawsuit argues KS&E Sports improperly sold the gun to a man who then illegally sold it to Martin, who as a convicted felon is barred from possessing firearms.

The state appeals court had sided last year with Runnels’ argument that the store didn’t exercise reasonable care in selling the gun.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

The Associated Press