INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court is denying a request from a lawyer who wanted his public records case against Vice President Mike Pence to be given a fresh look.
The court’s ruling effectively ends a two-year effort by Democratic attorney William Groth for documents and emails from Pence’s tenure as governor.
Groth initially sued after Pence refused to release a document attached to an email from Texas Republicans, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.
Indiana’s Court of Appeals ruled against Groth, who appealed to the state’s highest court.
But after Pence use of a private AOL email account for state business was revealed, Groth sought to have the case sent back to a lower court to see if additional emails were withheld from him.
